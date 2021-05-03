Trash Pandas ready for first game in franchise history

“I think everyone’s excited in general, because we didn’t get to play last year most of us you know?” Trash Pandas Infielder Dan MacKinnon added during Media Days. “So, just being back on a field and like people are gonna come and pay to watch again and play in front of people, that’s pretty fun you know? The majority of the stuff we did last year you’re at home. You’re hit off some of the local pro guys on your High School field. We were all staying ready, but it’s not the same when you actually have a batter’s eye, there’s people watching, it’s a lot different.”