TN State Trooper helps family stuck on side of the road

State Trooper helps family on side of the road (Source: WAFF)
By Anna Mahan | May 3, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT - Updated May 3 at 8:35 PM

LINCOLN CO., TN. (WAFF) - While driving along Chestnut Ridge in Lincoln County, a State Trooper pulled over to assist a family in need of some help.

A WAFF 48 viewer said she was outside walking her dogs when she noticed a family in distress over some car troubles. But a Tennessee State Trooper didn’t let fear sink in for long!

The Trooper stopped in the rural area to help the family change a flat tire. It appears one of the passengers was handicapped and outside of the vehicle talking with the trooper.

We’re told the family was able to drive away with a fixed tire, and maybe even a new friend.

On a hot day in May, a little help can go a long way!

