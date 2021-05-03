TN State Trooper helps family stuck on side of the road

LINCOLN CO., TN. (WAFF) - While driving along Chestnut Ridge in Lincoln County, a State Trooper pulled over to assist a family in need of some help.
A WAFF 48 viewer said she was outside walking her dogs when she noticed a family in distress over some car troubles. But a Tennessee State Trooper didn’t let fear sink in for long!
The Trooper stopped in the rural area to help the family change a flat tire. It appears one of the passengers was handicapped and outside of the vehicle talking with the trooper.
We’re told the family was able to drive away with a fixed tire, and maybe even a new friend.
On a hot day in May, a little help can go a long way!
