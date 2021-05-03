Storm chances this morning with a severe threat on Tuesday

The First Alert is out for Tuesday due to the threat of a few rounds of strong & severe thunderstorms. A wave of storms will roll in during the morning on Tuesday bringing the threat of heavy rain, damaging winds, hail, and possibly a tornado. The second round will come in during the midafternoon hours bringing the threat of wind, hail, & tornadoes during the evening commute. We have been placed in the Enhanced Risk for severe storms on Tuesday by the Storm Prediction Center. The greater severe risk does look to be during the second round of storms. Behind that we will see a cooler and drier end the week with highs in the 70s.