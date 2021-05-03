Storm chances this morning with a severe threat on Tuesday

Happy Monday! It was an active night for some & we have more storm chances the next two days.
Waking up to a few isolated and scattered storms in some neighborhoods this morning and we are expecting these off and on through the morning. As we move into the afternoon today, we will dry out a bit, but it will stay warm & humid. High temperatures this afternoon will likely make the low to mid-80s with sunshine peeking through. The wind today will be breezy behind the warm front, gusting from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Expect very sticky weather throughout the day today as well.
The First Alert is out for Tuesday due to the threat of a few rounds of strong & severe thunderstorms. A wave of storms will roll in during the morning on Tuesday bringing the threat of heavy rain, damaging winds, hail, and possibly a tornado. The second round will come in during the mid-afternoon hours bringing the threat of wind, hail and tornadoes during the evening commute. We have been placed in the Enhanced Risk for severe storms on Tuesday by the Storm Prediction Center. The greater severe risk does look to be during the second round of storms. Behind that, we will see a cooler and drier end the week with highs in the 70s.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.