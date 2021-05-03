Rocket City Trash Pandas release 2021 opening day roster

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With roughly 48 hours until the first pitch of the Rocket City Trash Pandas inaugural season, the team has released it’s full roster.
Manager Jay Bell will lead the squad. Bell is a World Series Champion, Gold Glove winner, 2-time All-Star and played more than 2,000 Major League games as a player. Bell’s coaching staff will consist of Hitting Coach Kenny Hook, Pitching Coach Michael Wuertz and Defensive Coach Derek Florko.
The 28-man roster for the Los Angeles Angels AA affiliate has five of the Angels’ top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com.
LHP Reid Detmers is the highest-rated prospect on the Trash Pandas, according to MLB.com. Detmers is the second highest-rated prospect in the Angels organization and the 64th highest in the MLB.
Here’s the full roster:
- Right-Handed Pitchers: Nathan Bates, Denny Brady, Cooper Criswell, Travis Herrin, Jake Lee, Kieran Lovegrove, Oliver Ortega, Hansel Rodriguez, Keith Rogalla, Kyle Tyler.
- Left-Handed Pitchers: Adrian Almeida, Reid Detmers, Jhonathan Diaz, Connor Higgins, Packy Naughton.
- Catchers: Michael Cruz, Matt Jones, Anthony Mulrine.
- Infielders: Jake Gatewood, Ibandel Isabel, David MacKinnon, Mitch Nay, Michael Stefanic.
- Outfielders: Ray-Patrick Didder, Spencer Griffin, Torii Hunter Jr., Orlando Martinez, Izzy Wilson.
The first game for the Trash Pandas will be Tuesday, May 4 against the Chattanooga Lookouts. The home opener for the Trash Pandas will be the following week, Tuesday, May 11. The Trash Pandas will open against the Tennessee Smokies.
