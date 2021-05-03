Police investigating Monday morning shooting in south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was shot in a south Huntsville parking lot Monday morning.
Around 6:30 a.m. on May 3, Huntsville Police responded to a report of a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot near El Vaquero restaurant. HPD confirmed one person was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
Additionally, no information is available on a suspect in the incident.
WAFF will update this story with more details as they are confirmed.
