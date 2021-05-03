Police investigating Monday morning shooting in south Huntsville; One man in custody

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is now in custody after police say he shot someone in a south Huntsville parking lot Monday morning.
Around 6:30 a.m. on May 3, Huntsville Police responded to a report of a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot near El Vaquero restaurant. HPD confirmed one person was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound. WAFF is told the victim is in stable condition.
Kerstin Dewayne Matkins was charged with first-degree assault and is booked in the Madison County Jail.
There are no further details at this time.
