New 3M report raises concerns of air contamination at Decatur Aquadome

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - New testing probes will soon be installed near Decatur’s Aquadome to monitor for potentially harmful chemicals. Manufacturer 3M is accused of dumping dangerous chemicals in the property that used to be a landfill in the 1960′s.
According to our news partners at Decatur Daily, a recent filing 3M made to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management indicates the presence of contaminants around the property. However, a statement from 3M claims preliminary data indicates there is no threat to nearby residents.
A statement provided by Decatur city leaders indicates 3M is planning to install vapor probes near the property to monitor for levels of human-made chemicals. 3M states it will present those findings to ADEM and take any appropriate steps pending the results.
Decatur City Council President Jacob Ladner says he does not believe the Aquadome is unsafe.
“The perception is there’s some issues over there so you know for our public, they can make that decision whether they want to go there or not but, we really need hard data to make any type of decision,” said Ladner.
The city statement also claims additional soil testing in the area. This test, specifically searching for PFAS, indicates levels are within the EPA’s standards.
Another site in Decatur, Brookhaven Middle School, was once a topic of testing debate. 3M purchased that property from Decatur City Schools last year for $1.2 million.
