Madison City Schools investigating cybersecurity threat

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with Madison City Schools are investigating an attempted cybersecurity threat they say began April 29.
In a release from the school system, Superintendent Ed Nichols says an advanced threat protection system alerted school officials about a potential cybersecurity breach. The school’s technology team, along with cybersecurity partners, immediately pulled their systems offline to begin analyzing the threat.
After a full weekend of everyone working to identify and solve the problem, the teams say there was an attempt to lock their system and hold it for ransom.
The release states none of the school’s websites were affected, but the websites are down for additional precaution and maintenance at this time. Officials also want to let everyone know there is no evidence that any data or personal information was compromised during the attempted attack.
Law enforcement was also contacted about the breach and are continuing to consult school officials on what steps to take to ensure further safety of the technology, as well as their user’s privacy.
Officials with the school system say cybersecurity is one of its top priorities in recent years and they have dedicated resources to ensure the most protection possible in an event such as this.
This investigation is still ongoing, WAFF will keep you updated as we find out more.
