14 jurors selected for trial of Huntsville officer accused of murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The jury selection process started Monday morning for a Huntsville Police Officer charged in a 2018 fatal shooting. The shooting involved a man claiming he was suicidal according to police.
Monday afternoon, 14 jurors were selected and asked to return Tuesday ready to hear opening arguments.
This process started on May 3 after multiple delays. Huntsville Police Officer William Darby was indicted on murder for the death of Jeffrey Parker after a shooting back in 2018. In August of that year, police said Darby allegedly shot and killed Parker after responding to the suicide call at Parker’s home. The officers also said Parker had a gun and refused to drop it.
Darby was indicted by a Grand Jury after an internal investigation cleared him of wrongdoing. Last month the judge decided not to allow the jury to hear the fact that the Huntsville Police Department internal review board cleared Darby. The City of Huntsville is paying up to a certain amount for his defense.
WAFF’s Tiffany Thompson was at the courthouse as jury selection was happening on Monday. Potential jury members were asked a number of questions during voir dire. Some of the questions included:
- Do you have anyone close to you in law enforcement? How are you related to this person?
- Could you remain unbiased during this trial?
- Have you heard of the case or the defendant prior to jury selection?
