Huntsville officer accused of murder heads to trial Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The trial begins Monday morning for a Huntsville Police Officer charged in a 2018 fatal shooting. The shooting involved a man claiming he was suicidal according to police.
This trial starts on May 3 after multiple delays. Huntsville Police Officer William Darby was indicted on murder for the death of Jeffrey Parker after a shooting back in 2018. In August of that year, police said Darby allegedly shot and killed Parker after responding to the suicide call at Parker’s home. The officers also said Parker had a gun and refused to drop it.
Darby was indicted by a Grand Jury after an internal investigation cleared him of wrongdoing. Last month the judge decided not to allow the jury to hear the fact that the Huntsville Police Department internal review board cleared Darby. The City of Huntsville is paying up to a certain amount for his defense.
Jury selection begins on Monday. WAFF will post updates throughout the trial of William Darby.
