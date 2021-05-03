Huntsville City Council Member Bill Kling encourages others to get COVID vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A Huntsville City council member now joins thousands of Alabamians who are fully vaccinated.
City councilmen Bill Kling got his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Huntsville Hospital’s Clinic in John Hunt Park today.
We caught up with him this afternoon and he is doing great.
Kling says it was a very smooth and quick process and is encouraging others to get the shot as well.
“I have no great discomfort, I’m fine I’m probably even going to be doing a little bit of yard work for my wife. We just need to do something right now so we don’t let this get any worse,” Kling said.
