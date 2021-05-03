Huntsville business owners begin applying for Restaurant Revitalization Funds

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you are a business owner in the food industry, this is for you!
You could be eligible for your share of more than $28 billion.
That money is being divvied up right now nationwide, as part of the American Rescue Plan. The key here is if you’re going to apply, get to a computer quickly. Although $28.6 billion sounds like a lot of money, it will run out and this is a first-come, first-serve program.
Some people in the foodservice industry are still fighting to get back on their feet, now many business owners are hoping this newest round of grants will help.
“Some of us who have been scraping by, we need the money to keep us going,” Christopher Bramon, co-owner of Mad Malts Brewing in Huntsville said.
Bramon was at his computer at 11 a.m. Monday, ready to file his application.
“We took what we made in 2019 and what we made in 2020 in gross receipts, which is sales, and basically subtracted the two and that’s how much money you can get,” he explained.
That money can be used for utility bills, payroll, supplies and much more.
And like Bramon, Stan Stinson, co-owner of Earth and Stone Wood Fired Pizza, and other local restaurants didn’t waste any time applying.
“We’ve lost over 50 percent of our historical sales, yet we have the same expenses. At 11:59 the website died again because everybody in the country was trying to get in,” Stinson said.
Stinson however, will get his application reviewed before millions of others. That’s because as a veteran he falls in one of three priority groups: the two others being women the economically disadvantaged.
“It’s certainly rewarding to think the government is appreciating my service, appreciates that Tina my business partner is a woman and that everyone is struggling. It’s nice to get ahead of the line quite frankly because the money is going to run out.,” Stinson said.
You can read more about the program and find a link to apply here.
