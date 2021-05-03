Huntsville bar gives employees gift cards once fully vaccinated

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A bar in Huntsville is giving its employees a $100 gift card for Visa, Walmart, or Amazon once they are fully vaccinated.
Harold Smith, Manager of the Brass Tap in Huntsville, said this incentive started a few weeks ago company-wide, and at the Huntsville location it’s already paying off. Smith said after the program started more staff signed up for their shots. He said it not only helps protect them but also it’s a way for guests to feel comfortable walking through the doors. Smith said it helps business too.
”We want our staff to stay healthy and safe,” Harold said. “Right now with the hiring environment that we have in this industry keeping our staff is very important right now because we can’t afford to lose any one of them to covid or anything else so that’s important to keep our staff too for that reason because they are really hard to replace.”
Smith noted vaccines are not mandatory and this program is volunteer-based.
“We would like everyone to be vaccinated. We want our customers to feel safe coming here knowing the staff that is taking care of them are vaccinated,” Smith said.
