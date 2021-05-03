How the pandemic has affected Huntsville Havoc gameday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The regular season for the Huntsville Havoc has come to a close. This year, the owners had to make some big adjustments on gameday, due to the pandemic, but that has not stopped fans from showing up. In a normal year, around 6,000 fans can fit inside the Propst Arena and cheer on the Huntsville Havoc. This year, they could only accommodate around 24-hundred fans.