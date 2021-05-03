How the pandemic has affected Huntsville Havoc gameday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The regular season for the Huntsville Havoc has come to a close. This year, the owners had to make some big adjustments on gameday, due to the pandemic, but that has not stopped fans from showing up. In a normal year, around 6,000 fans can fit inside the Propst Arena and cheer on the Huntsville Havoc. This year, they could only accommodate around 24-hundred fans.
“We zip-tied off a little over half of our seats this year. So half of our seats are zip-tied. They are not accessible,” says Clay Gully, Director of Digital Media for Huntsville Havoc.
This season, an average of around 2,100 people have attended each Havoc home game. The loss of revenue has made the staff get creative to find ways to make more money.
“We have had 21 home games. We have had 21 jersey auctions. That is one way we have looked to get back from that loss in the capacity,” says Gully.
“We had a jersey auction for military night. That raised money for veterans. It did $25,000. The normal jersey auctions don’t raise quite a much, but they still do well.”
Gully credits the fans for a successful season during the tough times of COVID.
“The fans have been great. They have shown up attendance-wise and they show up in the jersey auctions. We owe a lot to our fans.”
Now that the team has secured a spot in the SPHL playoffs means more money and fun to come.
“The playoffs mean more games and that is great for us. Obviously, we can make more money from that and it is just fun to be in the playoffs.”
