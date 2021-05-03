HGTV ‘Home Town Takeover’ series highlighting Wetumpka airs

When asked about whether or not the city of Wetumpka would have been able to afford these projects without the help of HGTV, Mayor Willis said, “There is no way possible. What they came in here and did would have taken years and years, and they did a lot of this on private property and individual citizens here, redeveloped for them and helped them, we can’t do that as a municipality. They made a tremendous difference in our community and we appreciate that.”