Gov. Ivey appoints new Jackson County Commission Chairman

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Jackson County has a new Commission Chairman.
According to the Governor’s Office, retired Major General Willie Nance, Jr. was selected as Jackson County Commission Chairman on Monday, May 3.
See Nance’s appointment letter from the Governor’s Office below.
ORIGINAL: The search is on for a new Jackson County Commission Chairman.
This comes after former Chairman Tim Guffey stepped down in December just days after an investigation into possible illegal surveillance inside the courthouse.
Vice-chairman Jason Venable said about a dozen people applied for the position. But it’s important to note, Governor Kay Ivey will make the final decision regarding the appointment. Venable said not having a chairman has impacted the commission’s efficiency and ability to quickly handle business.
As for the selection process, Venable said he is excited the process is almost complete and is looking forward to working with the governor’s pick.
“Out of the group we have, we have a really great group. We don’t always agree but we‘re able to see past our differences and work together. We’re hopeful we’ll get someone that will mesh with us and continue to do a good job in Jackson County,” said Venable.
Venable said interviews are expected to wrap up on April 28.
WAFF is told the governor could make a selection by the end of the week.
