Fresh concerns over toxins on Decatur Aquadome property

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A new report is raising concerns over the air quality on 8th St. SW in Decatur. This is the sight of the former landfill contaminated with dangerous toxins.
Nowadays, the Decatur Aquadome and Decatur Youth Services both sit on the property.
According to our partners at the Decatur Daily, the concern is contaminated vapors rising from the old landfill and getting inside buildings built on the land.
3M is getting ready to install monitors outside of the building to measure the toxins in vapor rising from the land, but no monitors will be inside the buildings.
DYS Director Brandon Watkins said they’re ready to move. He’s worried about the kids coming in and out of the building everyday and the air they’re all breathing.
The concern is these toxic vapors rising from the ground, once in an enclosed structure, could create a toxic situation.
However, a 3M spokesperson says preliminary data doesn’t show there is a risk to people in those buildings.
Mayor Tab Bowling would not say if DYS and other Aquadome facilities would try and relocate, citing the ongoing litigation between 3M and the city.
