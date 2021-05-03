FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for two rounds of storms Tuesday

Tuesday, May 4th is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of severe storms. We will be tracking two waves of severe weather, one during the morning and another line of storms during the afternoon. All forms of severe weather will be possible with both rounds of storms including damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and tornadoes. Please have a severe weather plan ready to go for Tuesday and factor in the severe potential for both work and school.