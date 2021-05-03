FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for two rounds of storms Tuesday

Clouds will linger overnight with muggy low temperatures in the upper 60s.
Tuesday, May 4th is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of severe storms. We will be tracking two waves of severe weather, one during the morning and another line of storms during the afternoon. All forms of severe weather will be possible with both rounds of storms including damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and tornadoes. Please have a severe weather plan ready to go for Tuesday and factor in the severe potential for both work and school.
The severe threat will end quickly by Tuesday evening with additional rain showers possible for early Wednesday morning. The rest of the work and school week looks fantastic with comfortable highs in the low to middle 70s and plenty of sunshine. Next weekend also looks great with sun and warmer temps in the upper 70s to low 80s, isolated showers will be possible on Sunday.
