First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: What you need to know

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of two rounds of strong and severe thunderstorms.
We are expecting the potential for multiple rounds of severe storms during the day on Tuesday across the Tennessee Valley. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the entire Valley in an “Enhanced Risk” for severe weather, which is level 3 of 5.
TIMELINE:
The first round of storms is likely to roll in from our north as early as 5 A.M. to 6 A.M. This wave of storms will be pushing in from the northwest and will likely last through the late morning hours, finally moving out by 11 A.M.
Round two will push in from our west, moving into the Shoals and Northwest Alabama shortly after 2 P.M. or 3 P.M. This will be moving a little bit faster than the morning storms and will race east through North Alabama. It will be near the I-65 corridor sometime around or after 3:30/4 p.m. & will continue to move east. I expect the threat to come to an end after 7 P.M. as the storms move into northern Georgia.
IMPACTS:
With the first line of storms the primary threats will be strong wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph, but also heavy rainfall as well as a lot of cloud to ground lightning. There will be a lot of boundaries at play as we start the day and if they collide and interact with each other, we could see enough spin to produce a few brief tornadoes. If the storms also slow down, there will be potential for areas of localized heavy rainfall, possibly in excess of 2 inches, which may lead to flash flooding.
The greater risk for large hail, of 1 inch in diameter or greater, and tornadoes looks to be with the second round of storms that will come in during the afternoon. Strong winds in excess of 60 mph and heavy rain will also be factors with this wave of storms. Any additional rainfall from these storms could lead to localized rainfall totals of 4 inches or more, which will likely lead to flash flooding in some areas.
The morning round of storms will play a big part in determining how strong round two will be. The longer those storms linger into the late morning, or even the early afternoon, the less likely we will have enough instability/energy to work with for the second wave. IF the morning storms exit before 11 A.M. and we are able to reach the upper 70s and low 80s, it is more likely that the second round of storms will be strong and severe.
Make sure you have all of your devices fully charged as well as multiple ways to receive warnings. With multiple rounds of storms and strong winds, there is the potential that we could deal with power outages throughout the day.
