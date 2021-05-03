First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: What you need to know

With the first line of storms the primary threats will be strong wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph, but also heavy rainfall as well as a lot of cloud to ground lightning. There will be a lot of boundaries at play as we start the day and if they collide and interact with each other, we could see enough spin to produce a few brief tornadoes. If the storms also slow down, there will be potential for areas of localized heavy rainfall, possibly in excess of 2 inches, which may lead to flash flooding.