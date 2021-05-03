COVID-19 in Alabama: 363 new confirmed cases on Wednesday

Alabama Coronavirus Update (Source: WTVM)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 22, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT - Updated May 5 at 9:37 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 409,391 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March 2020.

The state is tracking another 120,055 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 363 new confirmed cases added Wednesday. There have been 8,614 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports 49,008 people have been hospitalized since March 13, 2020. There are 345 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 335,669 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Wednesday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY COMPARISON

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED MAY 5, 2021

COUNTY MAY 5 CASES (10 a.m.) MAY 3 CASES (10 a.m.) NEW CASES
Colbert 4,484 4,484 0
Cullman 6,514 6,504 +10
DeKalb 7,550 7,549 +1
Franklin 3,433 3,428 +5
Jackson 5,659 5,652 +7
Lauderdale 5,934 5,931 +3
Lawrence 2,416 2,415 +1
Limestone 8,378 8,369 +9
Madison 29,844 29,824 +20
Marshall 10,355 10,341 +14
Morgan 11,899 11,885 +14

