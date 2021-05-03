Calhoun Community College Men’s Golf Team heading to the National Golf Tournament

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College Men’s Golf Team have qualified to compete in the 2021 National Golf Tournament in Texas.
The National Junior College Athletic Association will hold this tournament on May 8 through May 15 at the Rawls Country Club in Lubbock, Texas.
According the Calhoun Men’s Golf Coach, Richard Morgan, six students qualified for the tournament. The students include Brayden Bendall, Luke Cantrell, Matt Walker, Hunter Franks, Spencer Warren and Brooks Malone.
“We are very excited for the opportunity to advance to Nationals and compete on a larger scale,” said Morgan. “These young men have trained extremely hard, and are focused and ready to perform on this very challenging course,” said Morgan.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.