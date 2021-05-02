Scattered storms expected overnight into Monday morning

Scattered rain showers and isolated storms will continue to develop through the evening with winds staying breezy from the south.
Some isolated stronger storms can develop late tonight into early Monday morning as a warm front lifts north across the area. Most storms should stay below severe criteria during this time period, however, isolated storms could produce 40-50 mph wind gusts, small hail and frequent lightning. Off and on rain showers and storms are likely through the day on Monday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s.
The FIRST ALERT is out for Tuesday with higher potential for seeing strong to severe storms developing. Any storms that develop could produce damaging wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning, flash flooding and possibly even brief tornadoes. The severe threat will rapidly diminish early Wednesday morning followed by clearing skies and a north wind, high temps should be in the low to middle 70s during the afternoon.
The end of the work and school week looks very pleasant with sunshine and temperatures in the low to middle 70s. Next weekend also looks perfect with sunshine and 70s.
