Madison County School official receives top award

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An executive from Madison County Schools has received a top award! Chief School Financial Officer Karen O’Bannon has been named the recipient of the 2021 Robert L. Morton Award presented by the Alabama Association of School Business Officials.
O’Bannon has been a Chief School Financial Officer with the Madison County Board of Education since 2004. Superintendent Allen Perkins said O’Bannon is an exceptional individual with equally exceptional skills.
This award is designed to highlight a outstanding chief school financial officers in Alabama.
“Ms. O’Bannon is an exceptional individual with equally exceptional skills. She continues to lead our Finance Department in the highest professional manner. I am not surprised she is being recognized by her peers as Alabama’s top Schools Finance Officer,” said Superintendent Perkins.
She is responsible for overseeing all financial operations in the district. From everyone at WAFF, congratulations Ms. O’Bannon!
