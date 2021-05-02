Farm Food Collaborative reaches more than 48,000 North Alabama students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Farm Food Collaborative came out strong this week, providing a total of 48,911 North Alabama students with fresh, locally grown strawberries.
The mission of the FFC is to help area farmers sell into wholesale markets, and to provide local produce to kids across the Tennessee Valley.
Co-manager Natalie Bishnoi said one of the most important aspects of the FCC is connecting children to the farmer that grew their food. Her team hosts organized farm visits and taste tests at different elementary schools.
“The farmers that we work with love doing Farm to School,” Bishnoi said. “They love knowing the food that they grow goes to these kids and that they get the opportunity to have more nutritious, fresh, locally grown food on the lunch line.”
The FFC currently works with eight school districts across North Alabama and serves Boys and Girls Clubs throughout the summer.
