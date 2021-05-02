Dreary with Drizzle

Light spotty showers will pass through this morning. Fog should not be an issue, but a light drizzle as you walk out the door may prompt you to grab a raincoat.
Mild and definitely muggy this AM with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Overcast skies today with another chance at spotty showers this afternoon.
We will see a greater potential for thunderstorms past sunset tonight and into your Monday morning commute. Periods of heavy rain are expected along with gusty winds and hail.
Today will be in the lower 80s with gusty south winds. Tonight we will once again settle in the 50s and 60s. We will see temperatures stay pretty consistent in the next 48 hours.
Monday will be dreary with the threat of storms throughout the morning hours. Tuesday is much of the same with more storms moving in. With three days of expected rain, flooding has a good chance of becoming a threat.
We have issued a First Alert for Sunday evening through Tuesday for the threat of stronger storms, but Thursday through the rest of your workweek looks calmer with less chances for rain.
