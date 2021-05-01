Stronger storms possible Sunday evening

Cloud cover will continue to move in late this evening and overnight with mild lows in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday will start off with some peeks of sunshine before becoming mainly cloudy, winds will be breezy from the southeast with gusts over 20 mph expected. The FIRST ALERT is out for the potential of stronger thunderstorms Sunday evening. The severe threat does appear to be greater farther west, but a few thunderstorms that do develop in the Tennessee Valley could produce 45+ mph wind gusts, small hail and locally heavy rainfall. Rain and storms will linger into Monday morning with lows staying warm in the low 60s.
We are keeping the FIRST ALERT out for Monday and Tuesday afternoons as more strong to severe thunderstorms are forecast, storm coverage on Tuesday will be more widespread in nature. Storms that develop on Monday and Tuesday will again have the potential to produce gusty winds, hail and heavy rainfall. The unsettled pattern will continue into Wednesday with more scattered showers and storms.
This bumpy weather pattern will calm down by the end of the week with plenty of sunshine expected and highs staying in the low to middle 70s.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.