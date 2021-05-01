Stronger storms possible Sunday evening

Sunday will start off with some peeks of sunshine before becoming mainly cloudy, winds will be breezy from the southeast with gusts over 20 mph expected. The FIRST ALERT is out for the potential of stronger thunderstorms Sunday evening. The severe threat does appear to be greater farther west, but a few thunderstorms that do develop in the Tennessee Valley could produce 45+ mph wind gusts, small hail and locally heavy rainfall. Rain and storms will linger into Monday morning with lows staying warm in the low 60s.