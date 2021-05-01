Saturday Morning Forecast

The best day of your weekend has started, and it’s off to a great one. Temperatures currently in the 50s out there with a few clouds in the sky. Felling a little more like spring for the day ahead, with temperatures right around where they are supposed to be.
Sunny with the 70s today. Tonight lows will dip into the middle to upper 50s with clouds still lingering.
Sunday will be nice as well throughout the day, with partial sun and the 80s, but storms are looking to move in late in the evening. Going into the morning hours of your Monday, expect gusty winds, rain and lightning to make that commute to work a little more difficult.
The extended forecast shows the threat of storms for a good portion of your workweek with the back and forth highs.
