Pamper Me Pretty offers ultimate spa experience for kids in Madison County

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re looking for a special way to treat the little princess in your life, look no further than the Pamper Me Pretty kids spa.
Owner Shawn Marrow tells Tennessee Valley Living, the day spa originally opened in Maryland in 2008 with the concept to pamper girls.
“So I had an idea, let me open up something that would cater to her and her age and years later, we moved to Alabama and I didn’t see anything like this in Alabama,” said Shawn Marrow “So I said, let’s do it again, you can bring your daughter in to just be pampered on her own.”
Pamper Me Pretty offers mommy and me day and daddy daughter date night. This spa aims to make every little girl feel completely pampered by offering sparkling cider, a runway to strut their stuff and a red carpet.
“A lot of times, they’re shy when they come in a lot of time, they get on the stage, they’re dancing, they’re singing and the absolute star princess comes out.”
Marrow said they are opening a second location that will offer much more in a larger space. The new spa is expected to open on July 1 in Parkway Place Mall.
