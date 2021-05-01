Light, spotty showers Sunday morning; threat of stronger evening storms

Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! Light spotty showers will pass through Sunday morning. Fog should not be an issue, but a light drizzle as you walk out the door may prompt you to grab a raincoat.
It is mild and muggy with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
We will see a greater potential for thunderstorms after sunset and overnight into Monday. Periods of heavy rain are expected along with gusty winds and hail.
We have issued a First Alert for Sunday evening through Tuesday for the threat of stronger storms.
The unsettled weather pattern will come to an end by Thursday with sunshine returning and seasonal temperatures in the low to middle 70s through next weekend.
