Huntsville man charged with capital murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Pierre Sims is in the Madison County Jail with no bond. The Huntsville Police have charged him with capital murder.
30-year-old Sims is accused of killing 47-year old Christopher Cole on April 22.
On April 22, Officers responded to an assault call on Governors Dr. and found Cole with serious injuries. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he later died.
Investigators say he was the victim of a robbery.
On April 28, officers responded to an unrelated call involving Sims. Sims was later taken to the hospital to be evaluated with injuries.
He has now been booked into the Madison County Jail without bond.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.