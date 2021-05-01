Correctional officer stabbed in Marshall County Jail on Saturday

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One female correctional officer who works in the Marshall County Jail was transported to the hospital after being stabbed on Saturday morning.
Deputies said a female inmate in the Marshall County Jail, who is being held on drug charges, stabbed the correctional officer. WAFF is told the stabbing occurred around 11:00 a.m. on May 1.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the officer has been transported to Marshall Medical Center North and is alert at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
