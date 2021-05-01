Church upgrades 8-year-old leukemia survivors home

THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - 8-year-old Kennedy Thompson and her family’s life drastically changed six months ago. That’s when she was diagnosed with leukemia. The entire family is still in Memphis while she recovers.
Now, people here in The Shoals are working on a surprise for when they return.
“Well I’m the star, Kennedy Thompson,” said Kennedy Thompson.
Full of joy and smiles 8-year-old Kennedy Thompson has a story to tell.
“November 6th, I came here and I was diagnosed with it and by midnight, November 7th, at 2 o’clock in the morning we were here at St. Jude figuring out what Leukemia and stuff I had,” said Thompson.
For the last six months she has been fighting and she won her battle with leukemia
“I’ve had four round of Chemo. My first round took all of the cancer away. So, I was actually supposed to get five but my doctor said it was such a low chance of me getting it again that I didn’t have to get my 5th round,” said Thompson.
The clock is now ticking for her to return home in Muscle Shoals. When the family arrives, they’ll have a big surprise.
A newly renovated home.
“It’s impossible to even put words on how you feel. Blessed, loved, in the weakest time probably in our life you have people in our hometown being strong for us,” said her dad, Health Thompson.
The Thompson’s had recently started renovations when their life drastically changed.
Now, Members of Faith Church are rolling up their sleeves and getting to work on this renovation.
“The first Sunday we had over 63 volunteers and enough money to do what needs to be done to renovate the inside of this house and the outside,” said Project Coordinator David Mathis.
It’s their mission to have the home remodeled in the next month,
Mathis said this is about community helping community.
“There is as much being a part of this as far a blessing and knowing that you’re doing what is right for the community to help bring about healing, to help bring about a humility that each and every one of us need,” said Mathis.
The Thompson’s are still at St. Jude as Kennedy’s immune system rebuilds. They hope to be home in the next four to five weeks.
