Bulldogs win SWAC Championship 40-33

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Carl: The Alabama A&M Bulldogs goal during the Spring Season? Win a SWAC Championship. The Bulldogs program had the opportunity to do just that Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi as the Bulldogs faced Arkansas Pine-Bluff at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the campus of Jackson State.
The Bulldogs went back and forth in the first half scoring but trailed 26-18 at halftime.
A&M would respond in the second half with a third quarter score from Aqeel Glass to Anthony Howard, which trimmed the Bulldogs deficit to 26-25.
The Bulldogs would take the lead later in the third quarter on a Gary Quarles three yard rush to give the Bulldogs the 32-26 lead, followed by a Aqeel Glass to Zabrian Moore 13 yard Touchdown pass that would give the Bulldogs enough cushion to hold on to win 40-33.
The win gives the Bulldogs their second SWAC Championship and first since 2006. Alabama A&M finishes the Spring regular season 5-0.
SWAC Player of The Year Aqeel Glass threw for 271 yards and 3 Touchdowns, with Zabrian Moore hauling in 5 receptions for 111 yards and 2 Touchdowns. Running back Gary Quarles added 69 yards and 2 Touchdowns in the game.
