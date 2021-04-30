14-year-old killed in Friday morning accidental shooting

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A teenager died following an accidental shooting in Madison County Friday morning.
Per Don Webster of HEMSI, a 14-year-old was killed in what is believed to be an accidental shooting on Butter and Egg Road in northern Madison County. The original report of the shooting came in at 11 a.m. on April 30.
Webster confirms the child was dead when paramedics arrived.
WAFF will post any further details to this story as they are confirmed by authorities.
