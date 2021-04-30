Saturday looks great, but strong storms possible Sunday

The weekend forecast looks like a 50-50 split with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temps in the middle 70s for Saturday, winds will be light out of the east during the afternoon. Sunday will start off mostly cloudy and dry with highs reaching the lower 80s, things will feel more humid with southerly winds. The FIRST ALERT is out for Sunday for the threat of strong to severe storms capable of producing 60+ mph wind gusts and large hail. Showers and thunderstorms will move in late in the afternoon through the evening hours, heavy rainfall is expected and some storms could be stronger/severe in nature.