Saturday looks great, but strong storms possible Sunday

Breezy north winds will gradually subside after sunset tonight with clearing skies, lows will be cool in the upper 40s for Saturday morning with areas of patchy fog.
The weekend forecast looks like a 50-50 split with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temps in the middle 70s for Saturday, winds will be light out of the east during the afternoon. Sunday will start off mostly cloudy and dry with highs reaching the lower 80s, things will feel more humid with southerly winds. The FIRST ALERT is out for Sunday for the threat of strong to severe storms capable of producing 60+ mph wind gusts and large hail. Showers and thunderstorms will move in late in the afternoon through the evening hours, heavy rainfall is expected and some storms could be stronger/severe in nature.
The FIRST ALERT also is out for additional strong to severe storms on Monday and Tuesday. The unsettled weather pattern will come to an end by Thursday with sunshine returning and seasonal temperatures in the low to middle 70s through next weekend.
