Rogersville man faces assault charge following stabbing investigation

Just after 1 a.m. on April 30, the Florence Police Department responded to reports of an assault on North Court Street. Officers say they found a 29-year-old male victim with stab wounds to the abdomen. According to FPD, an off-duty Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Deputy and Hellen Keller Nurse provided care to the victim before authorities arrived. The victim was then transported to Huntsville Hospital by air ambulance.