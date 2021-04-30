Rogersville man faces assault charge following stabbing investigation

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Rogersville man is at the Lauderdale County Detention Center Friday morning following a stabbing in Florence.
Dustin Blake Garner, 34 of Rogersville, was arrested on the charge of first-degree assault.
Just after 1 a.m. on April 30, the Florence Police Department responded to reports of an assault on North Court Street. Officers say they found a 29-year-old male victim with stab wounds to the abdomen. According to FPD, an off-duty Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Deputy and Hellen Keller Nurse provided care to the victim before authorities arrived. The victim was then transported to Huntsville Hospital by air ambulance.
Following an investigation of the scene, Garner was identified as a suspect in the stabbing. He is being held on a $30,000 bond.
No further details are available as the investigation continues.
