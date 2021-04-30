One suspect in Florence murder investigation pleads not guilty

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man charged with murder is pleading not guilty in the 2020 case.
Clifton Rowell and Jahleal Jarmon are charged with killing Reginald Jackie Watkins II. One suspect in connection to a murder that took place in Florence in 2020 was in court on Friday.
Jarmon entered a not guilty plea on the grounds of mental disease or defect. Clifton Rowell and Jarmon are charged with felony murder and burglary in the first degree.
Jarmon has been out on bond but was in court on Friday to enter his plea.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly told WAFF 48 what happens next.
”So what will happen now is that it’ll be set for a pre-trial conference and then at that point we’ll meet with the lawyers to talk about whether the case can be resolved by a settlement or when it’ll be ready for trial,” said Connolly.
Jarmon’s appointed lawyer Brad Phillips said that Jarmon maintains his innocence and they are excited for the truth to come out.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.