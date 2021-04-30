New study estimates child abuse costs Alabama $3.7 billion each year

The National Children’s Advocacy Center is getting a $10,000 grant to help with their program, and Newlin said they will use this money to help make sure the children that come into their doors are safe. He believes the impact of child abuse goes well beyond childhood with some suffering some impact their entire lives. With child sexual abuse happening at 75 times the rate of childhood cancer, the NCAC Executive Director said we need to focus on investing more in prevention and intervention now rather than more money later.