Investigators concerned over rise in overdoses in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County drug agents are working to stop a rise in overdose cases in 2021.
It’s happening all around you, drug addiction and overdoses.
“It’s all around the city and venturing to all around the county,” said Detective Chuck Hearn.
Investigators with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force tell WAFF they have seen a dangerous rise in overdoses recently.
The use of Narcan, a medicine commonly used to treat overdose patients, has almost doubled in the last year. Officers say they have already had to use the medicine 13 times this year, compared to seven times last year.
“That means the drug is more available and our seizures of it has gone up,” said Hearn.
Fentanyl and heroin are the two most prevalent drugs according to investigators.
“We’re seeing more of it on the streets, we’re seeing more of it on our search warrants so just the prevalence of the drug,” said Hearn.
Investigators have made several arrests involving these drugs all within two weeks.
Four men, Terry Eugene King, Brandon Shai Swan, Austin Jordan, and George Pickens were all arrested by the task force and charged with possession of meth, heroin, or fentanyl.
“Our officers are out every day getting much of it off the street as they possibly can,” said Hearn.
Investigators said families should encourage loved ones struggling with addiction to get treatment as soon as possible.
