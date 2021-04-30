Huntsville Championship back to the tees for day two

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Day two of the inaugural Huntsville Championship tees off Friday at The Ledges Golf Course. The event is part of the Korn Ferry Tour. The top 25 players are awarded a PGA Tour card for the 2022 season.
Lee Hodges from Ardmore, Alabama is one of the golfers aiming to win this week. He’s already won twice in the last two seasons of the Korn Ferry Tour.
Hodges is tied for 39th place heading into round two and is currently ranked sixth in the Tour Points Standings. The North Alabama native played at UAB before transferring to Alabama his final two seasons.
Conner Godsey from Rogersville is another pro playing this week! He played for Wallace State Community College.
For all those fans heading out to watch day two of the Huntsville Championship, The Ledges has some rules in place.
Despite recent CDC advisory, there is a mask mandate for the entire Ledges property. There are also some capacity limits. No autographs or photos with golfers are permitted due to COVID-19 protocols.
Parking is free for spectators and volunteers at the Sandra Moon Community Complex. That’s located at 7901 Bailey Cove Road SE. From there, visitors will take a shuttle to the courses.
Single-day tickets are still available for $11.75 each. Weekend passes are sold out.
The first golfers teed off at 6:35 a.m. The Huntsville Championship runs through Sunday.
