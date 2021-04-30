High-speed chase ends in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A high-speed chase ended at a Mapco gas station in Guntersville Friday night.
Officials with the Guntersville Police Department confirm the chase started in New Hope and ended when the vehicle they were pursuing crashed at the gas station.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene including New Hope Police, Guntersville Police and State Troopers.
The driver has not been identified at this time.
This is a developing story, stick with WAFF for details.
