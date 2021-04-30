Hartselle officers arrest Cullman man on terrorist threat charge

Hartselle officers arrest Cullman man on terrorist threat charge
Christopher Lee Brown (Source: Hartselle Police)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 30, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 1:18 PM

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman man was arrested by Hartselle Police on Thursday following an alleged comment made at a Walmart.

On April 29, 46-year-old Christopher Lee Brown was arrested on a charge of making a terrorist threat by a Hartselle investigator.

According to the Hartselle Police Department, Brown allegedly went to Walmart earlier on Thursday to return some small propane bottles. Walmart was unable to provide a refund for the bottles. Employees told investigators Brown said he would return with the bottles after he made a bomb with them. Employees called the police following his alleged comments.

Brown’s bond was set at $2,500.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.