Florence City Schools open new resource center

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A one-stop shop is now open for Florence City School students who may need some help getting school supplies and those everyday necessities.
A normal school day comes with a long list of supplies such as clothes, shoes, paper, writing tools and more. It can be a lot, and sometimes students and families need a little help making sure they have everything they need.
That’s why officials with Florence City Schools have opened the Parent Resource Center!
This resource center is for any student within the school district in need of some everyday resources.
If you or someone you know could use a visit to the resource center, or maybe you just have some questions, you are encouraged to contact a school employee.
Each school principal is able to refer students to the resource center in order to help them out with whatever it is they need.
Donations of clothing can also be made by contacting FCS officials at 356-768-3000.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.