“Drive Safe, Work Safe, Save Lives,” Alabama’s National Work Zone Awareness Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s Work Zone Awareness Week in Alabama, do you know what that means?
The Alabama Road Builders Association is highlighting the importance of being aware of your surroundings in work zones.
This year’s theme is “Drive Safe, Work Safe, Save Lives.”
The campaign is held at the start of construction season every year to that encourage safe driving through highway work zones. It’s safe to say we have all been driving at one point or another when we see road workers or construction people hard at work. Let’s remember to share the road with them too.
According to the National Work Zone Safety Information Clearinghouse, there were 842 deaths as a result of an accident in a work zone in 2019.
Leaders say these statistics demonstrate the importance of spreading the message that everyone has a role in getting roadway workers back home safely.
“A lot of time people think that when someone puts on a vest and a hardhat, they think that is just a figure, kind of like a storm-trooper in Star Wars or Red-shirt expendable crewmen from Startrack, but they are not,” said Skip Powe with Smith Seckman Reid, Inc. “They are real people, their husbands and wives, their mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, brothers, and sisters and at the end of the day they want to turn and go home to their families just like every other person who’s working or driving through that work zone to get home.”
Some tips you can follow to prevent an accident in a work zone are: Slow down, stay alert, and eliminate distractions.
And remember, drive safe, work safe, save lives!
