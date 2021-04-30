“Drive Safe, Work Safe, Save Lives,” Alabama’s National Work Zone Awareness Week

“A lot of time people think that when someone puts on a vest and a hardhat, they think that is just a figure, kind of like a storm-trooper in Star Wars or Red-shirt expendable crewmen from Startrack, but they are not,” said Skip Powe with Smith Seckman Reid, Inc. “They are real people, their husbands and wives, their mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, brothers, and sisters and at the end of the day they want to turn and go home to their families just like every other person who’s working or driving through that work zone to get home.”