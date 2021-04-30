Cool & breezy Friday before warmer weather returns this weekend

Happy Friday! We are in for a spectacular day today and it will carry over into the weekend!
The cold front moved through the Valley while you were asleep turning winds to the north and driving in cooler temperatures. That in turn also dropped the humidity which will be welcomed this afternoon. The Upper 50s this morning will turn to the low to mid-70s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. There may be a few peeks of sunshine in there today, but for the most part, it looks like a mostly cloudy afternoon. Wind will stay breezy this afternoon with gusts from the north at 15 to 25 mph.
The weekend will start off very nice with seasonable temperatures into the upper 70s and sunshine Saturday. Wind will stay relatively calm as well, from the east at 5 to 15 mph. Get out and enjoy the weather Saturday because there are changes as we move into Sunday.
The First Alert is out for Sunday, Monday, & Tuesday due to the potential of strong, possibly severe, storms. There will be multiple waves of energy rolling through the Valley bringing the threat at storms late Sunday, Monday, & Tuesday. Right now, there are still a lot of questions and details to hammer away. The best threat Sunday afternoon looks to be closer to the Mississippi/Alabama state line and will press east overnight into Monday morning. Stay alert & keep checking back for more details!
