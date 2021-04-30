Cool & breezy Friday before warmer weather returns this weekend

The cold front moved through the Valley while you were asleep turning winds to the north and driving in cooler temperatures. That in turn also dropped the humidity which will be welcomed this afternoon. The Upper 50s this morning will turn to the low to mid-70s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. There may be a few peeks of sunshine in there today, but for the most part, it looks like a mostly cloudy afternoon. Wind will stay breezy this afternoon with gusts from the north at 15 to 25 mph.