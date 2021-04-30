Athens residents concerned about traffic flow amid hundreds of houses coming to Lindsay Lane

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens city leaders are moving forward with a plan to add hundreds of new homes near Lindsay Lane. But, some neighbors worry the development will just create more traffic and congestion.
“I’ve said for the last several years and I’m sure we’ll be talking about this the next several years... our biggest challenge is our greatest success, and that’s growth,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.
The city of Athens is rapidly growing at a 25% rate. This growth is leading to thousands of new developments in the city, including the Lindsay Lane master plan.
This has many homeowners concerned due to the road not being wide enough to accommodate traffic.
“If you don’t think that this is an issue, it’s really an issue at school time for the parents trying to get children loaded up for the school in the mornings or in the afternoons,” said Athens resident Jim Thompson.
Thomspon lives just off Linsday Lane and is very concerned about the traffic flow when all the new businesses, developments and houses getting built.
“It’s going to be a massive amount of cars. More two to three years from now than it is now,” said Thompson.
Marks says a lot of other areas in the city have the same issue, but Linsday Lane is highly traveled on, and city engineers will make sure it is safe.
“We’re making sure that we’ve got proper right in right outs, left turns, middle lane turns... and that’s a short fix.,” said Marks.
Marks says a future goal is to add another lane or two on the road. In the meantime, a comprehensive master plan for the city is underway.
“It’ll have the future of our schools, infrastructure, water, sewer, and all those things kind of compiled into one major document that we can look at the vision for the next ten to twenty years,” said Marks.
That comprehensive plan for the city will be on display at Athens City Hall from May 15-19. It’s open to the public for you to share any input you may have.
