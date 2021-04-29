Taylor sentenced for Bramblett deaths after youthful offender status granted

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A judge has handed down a sentence to Johnston Taylor, but details on what that sentence includes were not made available to the public.
Taylor was granted youthful offender status earlier in April after being charged with two counts of reckless manslaughter for the 2019 crash that killed Rod and Paula Bramblett in Auburn.
Taylor’s attorney, Tommy Spina, said he could not release any details on the sentence other than to say “the sentence imposed was fair and balanced in light of all facts and circumstances.”
According to court records, the Brambletts were killed after Taylor’s vehicle hit their SUV from behind while they were sitting at a red light. Data analysis of Taylor’s vehicle showed that he was traveling at approximately 91 mph at the time of impact.
Taylor was 16 at the time of the crash.
Rod Bramblett was known for years as the voice of the Auburn Tigers athletics.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.