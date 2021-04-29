Strong storms with gusty winds possible tonight

Rain showers will be possible through the rest of the evening with scattered stronger thunderstorms moving in through midnight. Some storms could produce 45+ mph wind gusts, heavy rainfall, small hail and frequent lightning.
Rain and storms will end by early Friday morning with lows in the middle 70s. Partly cloudy skies are expected for Friday with seasonal highs in the mid to upper 70s, winds will be breezy from the north. The weekend forecast looks like a 50-50 split with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temps in the middle 70s for Saturday. Sunday will start off dry with highs reaching the lower 80s.
Showers and storms will move in late in the afternoon through the evening hours, heavy rainfall is expected and some storms could be stronger in nature. Monday also has a threat of strong to severe storms, check back for the latest forecast!
Next week will be unsettled with daily chances for more rain and storms.
