State, local first responders train for water emergencies on Lake Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When there are emergencies on the water, first responders need to know what to do.
The Coast Guard, state and local first responders in Marshall County participated in training exercises on Lake Guntersville.
They learned how to respond to potential emergencies such as terrorist attacks, major collisions, or chemical spills.
Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson said most of the boat operators are not able to operate around a vessel that’s underway or moving at the same time as a tow boat.
“We had a tow vessel that had three barges attached to the front of it. This boat was underway upriver, and we had approximately 14 law enforcement boats that would simulate how to board or come alongside that vessel as it’s underway which is critical that the boat is moving and not a static target,” said Peterson.
Out of state agencies from Tennessee and Mississippi also attended the training.
“It was valuable because our officers had never had this type of training before you know using a boat to pull up alongside a towboat and barge underway. So, we got some good take away points from it,” said Lt. Ricky Berry, Mississippi Wildlife of Fisheries and Parks.
Robert Gay is the Lt. Cmdr. Supervisor of the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Nashville.
He explained what they learned from the different types of boats used in the exercise.
“Different platforms and different types of boats handle differently when coming alongside a towboat. The towboat creates a draft and suction motion and we noticed different boats would come along and approach it differently to handle the motion from their boat,” said Gay.
Chief Peterson said they will discuss everything they learned from the exercise and look at how they can make improvements in efforts to keep everyone safe.
